Prey of the Day: Rabbit’s Freedom From Cat Revoked by Ravenous Owl

Think you’re having a bad day? At least you’re not on the menu!

Tuesday footage from Washington state shows a battered, but breathing rabbit who appears to have become a predatory puss' plaything. However, an escape opportunity presents itself once the feline decided it needed a change of scenery. Initially carried in the cat's mouth, the rabbit was able to make a getaway after being placed on the porch.

With freedom on its mind and vigor in its feet, the rabbit's escape plan, along with the cat's recapture attempt, were both foiled by the swoop of an owl almost definitely watching the entire ordeal play out.

So much for a rabbit's foot being good luck!