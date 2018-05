An Australian family, who arranged a fishing trip on the Murray River near the city of Strathmerton, Victoria, has managed to capture a koala holding a fishing pole and "fishing."

The koala approached the family on the beach and became interested in the fishing rod. In the video posted on the web, the koala can be seen holding the fishing pole with both paws — almost like a person. In the comments to the video, the clip's author said that the koala stayed there for about three hours.