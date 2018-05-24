Texas Motorists Lead Frightened Horse to Safety Off Houston Highway

Seeing a horse galloping down Houston's Route 59, Texas native Stephania Lipp and fiancé Jesse Mattison didn't let their shock get in the way of stepping in.

With most of the vehicles slowing down on the highway, the couple followed suit after catching up to the escaped equine. Familiar with equestrianism, Mattison was able to assist another driver in both calming and slowing the horse down to the point where it could be comfortably led to the highway's shoulder.

No word yet on what occurred prior to the rogue horse being discovered on the highway. Just another day in Texas?