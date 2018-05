A giant robot that was created to race takes its first steps as it learns to walk.

This robot was developed by the chief technology officer of Furrion Robotics, Jonathan Tippett.

According to Mr. Tippett, his creation soon will soon be able to run and even jump. The giant robot will eventually be able to reach speeds of up to 30 kph.

Established in 2005, US-based Furrion Robotics' mission is to "reinvent luxury for a new generation."