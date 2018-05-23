Ontario Lynx Link Up For Copycat Shouting Match

Driving along Avery Lake on May 18, Nicole Lewis came to a screeching halt upon hearing a howling disagreement of epic proportions.

Sounding like two incoherent partygoers, the lynx screech at each other in a mimicking but aggressive way as they inch their foreheads closer and add in the occasional swipe.

According to National Geographic, lynx are known to have similar conflicts during territorial disputes — especially upon their initial meeting. No word on who gave up first…