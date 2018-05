The kitten shelter's staff hopes that the initiative will change the way children, who witnessed the horrors of the war in Syria, treat animals.

Volunteers in the Syrian city of Aleppo have set up a new kitten shelter. The initiative appears to be a success, as about 30 cats have already found new homes.

Organizers explain that children in the war-ravaged country tend to mistreat stray animals and the center will help them to learn to love animals and to not harm them.

They also noted that the number of cats in the shelter has decreased to 10 as locals have been eagerly adopting them.