Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off the field for hitting an opposing player in the head during a Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

In the first half of the match, winger Michael Petrasso of Montreal Impact accidentally stepped on Ibrahimovic's leg, which prompted the latter to slap him. In the 41st minute, Ibrahimovic received a red card after the referee watched a replay of the incident. Despite this, Galaxy managed to score the winning goal in the second half of the match.