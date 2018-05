Czech racer Jakub Kornfeil rides Italian Enea Bastianini's motorcycle during a Moto3 race in France, evading an accident in the process. The video was published on the competition's Instagram account.

In the penultimate circle, Bastianini fell, and Cornfeuil, riding his motorcycle, flew into the air. The riders managed to land perfectly on the gravel and continue the race. As a result, the Czech rider finished sixth.

"Sometimes you just have to go! Jakub Cornfeuil fights to the end in the most insane salvation in the history of Moto3," — the description to the video says.