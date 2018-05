Visitors to the Nairobi National Park in Kenya have captured several lions fighting, trying to protect their territory.

As they say in the commentary to the video, predators Cheru and Sam defended their territory from invasion by another's lion pride. The footage shows how Cheru comes into conflict with several representatives of the other pride.

After driving away the uninvited guests, the masters of the territory took a brief respite, then after a few seconds they decided to go after the invaders.