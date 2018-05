Age is not a factor for this woman conquering her fears!

Lucy, a 93-year-old member of Michigan's Francis Family YMCA, recently got to slide into the moment of a lifetime.

After living her entire life with a fear of anything aquatic, Lucy recently decided to take life by the horns and live without restrictions.

Aided by YMCA staff, footage shows the brave woman celebrating after successfully making her first-ever descent down a water slide! Way to go, Lucy!