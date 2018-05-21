Catnapped! Cunning Kitten Escapes Would-be Kidnapper’s Clutches

Lincoln, Nebraska, pets owners can sleep with a little more peace after a local teen was correctly identified and charged for attempting to snatch someone's cat.

According to owner Samuel Forest Everston, his 8-year-old indoor cat, Mo, has always been well-tempered enough to stay outside and not leave the premises.

For reasons still unknown, one 17-year-old female decided to lure and abduct Mo from right off the front porch. Unfortunately for this bird-brained bandit, not only did Mo escape her weak clutches, but also avoided her initial luring tactics long enough for Everston's Nest Cam to capture her face.

Two days after the event, Lincoln Police Department announced the teen had been identified and charged with attempted larceny and trespassing. Let's hope she's put on a list for local shelters too!