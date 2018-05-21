Massive Hail in Colorado Creates Panorama of a Pure Ice Cover

Jane Carpenter, who is a pilot, witnessed this island of ice almost two warm days after the hail had fallen.
"In 25 years of flying I have never seen anything quite like this from the air. Glad to share," she said on her Facebook account.
Hail can surely be a disastrous thing, but it can be wonderful if you look down on it from a bird's eye view. Last week, pilots and drone operators in Colorado were able to see this magnificent panorama of the white, ice-covered land.
Chelsea Steiner works as a manager at Domino's Pizza, but in her free time, she works as a volunteer paramedic to improve her practical skills.
A Chinese man has invented a new way to confuse his cat by putting an invisible barrier across the doorway.
Submariners began on May 19 to lift parts of the ship that was for many years considered forever lost to the bottom of Lake Ladoga.
The holothurian Enypniastes eximia was captured on video while feeding on the West Florida Escarpment at a depth of more than 2,000m.
