Massive Hail in Colorado Creates Panorama of a Pure Ice Cover

Hail can surely be a disastrous thing, but it can be wonderful if you look down on it from a bird's eye view. Last week, pilots and drone operators in Colorado were able to see this magnificent panorama of the white, ice-covered land.

Jane Carpenter, who is a pilot, witnessed this island of ice almost two warm days after the hail had fallen.

"In 25 years of flying I have never seen anything quite like this from the air. Glad to share," she said on her Facebook account.