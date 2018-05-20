How to Mess With Your Cat: Invisible Obstacles

In the video, captured in Beijing, China, on January 15, the man skips over the strategically located tape first and the cat proceeds to follow him, carefully jumping over the obstacle after tarrying in indecision in front of it for a few seconds. Earlier, social media users were discussing a trick where another cat climbed into a square drawn on the floor.
Cuidado con la barrera invisible. pic.twitter.com/IP8oAWahWH— Trovatour (@trovatour) 18 мая 2018 г.
True pic.twitter.com/7F93tt7sP6— boof (@ErinBahrenfuss7) 11 апреля 2017 г.
