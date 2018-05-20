Swimming Sea Cucumber Uses its Feet to Eat

The holothurian Enypniastes eximia was captured on video while feeding on the West Florida Escarpment at a depth of more than 2,000m.

Sea cucumbers are often called the janitors of the ocean. These animals, which were named after the cucumber, hold their arms up to grab particles in the water, or they dig them from the sand and chow down, pooping out the beautiful clean sand that covers the seafloor. The strange dining habits of the bottom-feeding sea creature have been published on the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Twitter account.

Check out this sea cuke using its little "feet" to grab sediment to move it into its mouth to feed. The video is sped up, but it's safe to say that sea cukes move a little more quickly than their names imply! pic.twitter.com/VKRYlUntD1 — NOAA Ocean Explorer (@oceanexplorer) 16 мая 2018 г.

