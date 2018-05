When you’re there for your best bud, but also need a little reassurance yourself.

While some little ones dart for the comfort of their parents during a booming thunderstorm, this little boy is ahead of the game (or has an exceptional poker face).

Joining the family dog under the dining room table, the toddler attempts to ease the pup's nerves through a series of reassuring phrases in a soothing tone.

Either that, or he's trying to probe the pooch to see if he knows something his parents do not!