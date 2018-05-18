Unsuspecting Motorists Come Head-to-Head with Tornado in Western Germany

Germany’s sixth observed tornado this year was unforgiving in terms of structural damage.

Residents in many areas of Germany's Lower Rhine are forced to rebuild following onslaught of a horroring 15-minute tornado Wednesday evening.

Cell phone video footage recorded by Asterios Kafetzis shows the reality of many individuals in western Germany during the storm's heavy gusts. While Kafetzis was not in the tornado's eye, others were not as lucky.

According to authorities, dozens of homes were leveled and rendered temporarily uninhabitable as the storm tore through the region. Although damage to homes and cars were to be expected from debris, one storm victim had their caravan lifted and tossed into a nearby garden.

Surprisingly, only two people were reported injured from the incident, along with a firefighter who sustained minor injuries from a downed electrical wire.