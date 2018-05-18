I Think I Forgot Something: NASA Astronaut Can't Use GoPro Camera

"Houston, I gotta ask a question about the GoPro real quick," the astronaut said, "Pushing the button, I see a 'No SD' [alert]…. Do I need that to record? And if it's recording, is there supposed to be a red light on?"
The Houston team was unable to respond immediately to the query, probably, just having a hearty laugh at the situation, yet the ground controller later explained that if the camera shows a "No SD" alert, it means, it has not been recording. The video, which was originally streamed live on May 16 on NASA's official Twitch account, has gone viral across the Internet.
