This child doesn’t know whether to thank the adults or alert Child Protective Services.

Accustomed to juice, milk, and other beverages that don't cause such a commotion, this toddler experienced a range of emotions after getting his first taste of a caffeinated soda.

Amid the assault on his palate, the little one is seen initially making a face of disgust, only to soon be overcome with a burst of energy that gave him the power to distance himself from both the beverage and the sinister adults.