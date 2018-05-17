Adrenaline-Seeking Skydiver Leaps from World’s Highest Waterfall

Why hike down when you can take the express route?

Professional skydiver and Florida resident Carlos Briceno has developed quite the reputation for successfully executing daring jumps in his 19 years of sailing through the air.

With more than 9,000 skydives and 800 base jumps under his belt, the 44-year-old and his team were overjoyed to take on the task of hiking, scaling and leaping from Venezuela's Salto Ángel waterfall — the highest uninterrupted waterfall in the world.

Aided by his trusty GoPro, Briceno was able to capture vivid footage of everything ranging from the vibrant rainbows and spectacular views to his graceful landing at the falls' base.

What will Briceno take on next?