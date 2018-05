In the suburbs of Sydney, a barrel of beer flew out of nowhere and crashed into a car, according to a video posted on YouTube channel ViralHog.

The driver of the car, whose video recorder captured the footage, reported that the incident occurred on the morning of May 15 in Wentworthville. The car's owner is still puzzled how the barrel could have been on the highway in the first place.

At the end of the video, the owner of the car attached photos of the consequences of the accident. The barrel left a rather impressive dent on the hood and smashed the windshield.