In Brazil, two cyclists are almost hit by a moving train as they cycle along what they thought was an abandoned tunnel.

In he footage you can see Jedson Gil Miranda and her friend Felipe Vieira riding into an empty tunnel. Suddenly, they hear a horn and see a bright light. Frightened friends throw their bicycles and rush into a safe place, and after a few seconds a train passes by.

In a Facebook post Gil wrote: "I know we were in the wrong, we were very reckless, railway tunnels were never made for cycling or walking."