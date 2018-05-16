Australian Motorist Receives Unexpected Beer Delivery

En route to work, one driver in New South Wales, Australia, received an early morning beer shower of epic proportions.

Dashcam footage from the May 15 accident shows a beer keg bouncing down the opposite side of the highway before it's clipped by a car and launched into the driver's windshield.

While the motorist is said to be fine following the incident, the car is "smashed up pretty badly" and police have opened an investigation to hold the keg's transporter accountable.

Wonder if the driver got to keep the keg?