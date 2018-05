A pet parrot has been filmed talking to Amazon's Alexa and giving commands to the virtual assistant.

The bird lives with an American Lydia Clark and like many parrots, knows how to talk.

The bird's owner has opened up a YouTube channel, where she gathers videos of her beloved pet parrot Petra and her voice assistant. Judging by the videos on the channel, Petra took several months to learn how to give commands.

However, what Petra appears to like the most is to communicate with Alexa. The bird's talents even extend to turning on and off the light.