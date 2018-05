A giant alligator decided to take advantage of the pleasant weather and took a leisurely stroll around a golf course, while a nearby group of deer cautiously took in the sight from a safe distance.

The incident occurred in the US city of Beaufort, South Carolina.

"There's a BIG alligator in Beaufort. Check out how a giant the length of more than 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) strolls through the golf course in Ocean Creek…. "- said the caption to the video. The author of the video, who captured the animal out for a walk, called the alligator "monstrous."

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the scaly behemoth's outing on the golf course.