Lifeguard Retriever: Black Lab Hops in Pool to Save Struggling Bud

When your best friend literally has your back!

A pooch unfamiliar with his buddy's pool received a potentially life-saving nudge from a very helpful hound.

Visiting a friend's house, Remus the black Labrador Retriever decided to take a dip in the pool.

Noticing Remus struggling to get out of the pool, Smokey, the other pup, first made an attempt at showing his pal to the steps. Unable to get Remus' attention and seeing him panic as his paws kept slipping, Smokey goes into lifeguard mode and hops in. Without wasting any time, Smokey puts his nose under Remus' backside and gives him the push he needs to lift himself onto the concrete.

Give Smokey all the treats!