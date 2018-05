Visitors to Kruger National Park in South Africa have filmed a clash between a wildebeest and two lions. The video was later posted on the YouTube channel Kruger Sightings.

According to the author of the video, Hannes Joubert, he saw lions as they were pursuing a cloven-hoofed animal.

On the published footage the wildebeest can be seen rising from the ground and trying to throw off the lions, goring one of them with its antlers. For a while, the predators hovered motionless over the animal, but soon the wildebeest began to whirl and eventually managed to free itself.