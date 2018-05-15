Disney World Parade Float Gets Unexpectedly Lit

When reality hits the Magic Kingdom, but you assume it's all for show because the soundtrack is too perfect.

Spectators of Disney's daily Magic Kingdom parade experienced some unintentional fanfare after the park's Dragon Maleficent received some fire-breathing blowback.

Despite the accident engulfing its head, most audience members were unaware of the situation's gravity until the behemoth started to spew oil, smoke and flaming bits of itself.

Although park officials responded in a timely manner, the height of Dragon Maleficent's moveable head prevented their extinguishers from reaching the flames for some time. According to the footage owner, however, employees contained the fire without additional incident and cleaned up the remnants within an hour.