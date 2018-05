The authorities of the Hawaiian Big Island have ordered local residents to evacuate from the Pune area, located near the Kilauea volcano.

The lava has already destroyed more than 40 houses; large holes have formed on the roads.

Last week, the local rescue service carried out the evacuation of about 2,000 people, mostly residents of the village of Lehalani Estates.

The recent volcanic activity in Hawaii has also caused countless earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on May 4, which was the strongest earthquake to strike Hawaii since 1975.