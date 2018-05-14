The video quickly gained popularity on the internet. On Facebook, the video for a few days gained more than 750,000 playbacks. The animal has been dubbed "the most polite cat in the world."
Watch this intelligent cat climb onto a basket near a door in order to reach the door knocker.
The incident occurred, according to the author of the video, near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory, Russia.
These magnificent luminescent blue waves, which can be seen near San Diego from time to time are created by an algae bloom of bioluminescent phytoplankton.
British singer SuRie had a rough time during her song at the latest Eurovision contest in Lisbon, when a strange man with a backpack appeared on stage and took her microphone out of her hands for at least ten seconds.
NASA has published a video showing the sun's activity. The recording was made by a satellite of the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in early May.
