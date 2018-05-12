Robots Are Coming! Wait, They Are Jogging! Boston Dynamics' Atlas On The Run

Boston Dynamics posted a video of Atlas, their favorite robot, "getting some air" and, to tell the truth, he is a pretty good runner. Will it be parkour or CrossFit next time?

In 2016 Atlas could walk point to point, but his performance wasn't all that brilliant. But this guy learns fast and now he is a few steps closer to the rise of the machines. Hurry up and enjoy the video before the robots take over the planet.