New Delicious Coffee With Kim and Moon Made in Honor of the 2018 Korean Summit

A cafe in Jeonju is presenting a special coffee with an image of two leaders - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in - in order to celebrate the historic inter-Korean summit. Apparently, the flavor of peace is calming and delicious.

A special printer is used to create a portrait on the milky foam of this special latte. The summit was good for the countries, and who said it can't be good for businesses and customers? Everyone can enjoy it from now on.