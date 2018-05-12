Friendly Hippo Fights the Zzz’s After Drinking Tourists’ Tea

Jessica the Hippo has become a South African star following a 2015 Animal Planet piece on her unfortunate beginnings and unlikely adoptive parents. This stardom, however, has not impeded Jessica's ability to enjoy the simple things in life, such as a post-drink nap.

Recent footage shows the hippo gleefully assuming the position as she notices bottles of her favorite tea and willing tourists to feed it to her. While Jessica is known for never showing signs of aggression towards humans, her parents say that she'll only allow women and children to give her tea (with papa being the exception, of course).

Almost instantly following her guzzling, Jessica is seen nodding off and struggling to keep her eyes open. Take a nap, girl!