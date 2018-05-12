Reckless Truck Causes Highway Horror on Milwaukee’s I-43

Just what you need on a Friday: a light pole through your car...

Milwaukee's I-43 experienced major backups and traffic May 4 after a 32-year-old motorist drove up the highway median's dividers and took out two light poles.

According to local authorities, six cars were damaged due to the driver's incident, but no major injuries were sustained.

Although additional footage later revealed authorities arresting the man following a field sobriety test, officials have yet to release information regarding what caused the loss of control.