While others run from reality, this pup prefers to hide!

Yearning to stay outside and enjoy the fresh air, Tasha the dog has devised the (almost) perfect plan to continue playing.

With playtime coming to a close, Tasha takes a position behind a flower pot and awaits the inevitable sound of the sliding door and owner calling her name. Hearing the human shut the door, the canny canine then leads with her ears as she slowly brings her head up to survey the area.

Who's gonna give up first?