Paul Rifkin, 60, and Lauren O'Dea, 32, were taking pictures during their trip to Tanzania when they caught incredible footage of a hunting leopard.

The video shows a stork looking for worms in the high grass, when suddenly it begins to hastily get away, scared off by a leopard jumping into the air and trying to catch the bird. The quick-thinking bird succeeded in avoiding the cat's claws with just millimeters to spare before making a quick getaway.