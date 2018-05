The Jurassic Park movie has inspired many fans to dress in dinosaur costumes to make fun of all the people around. T-rexes drive cars, dance striptease, go shopping and even ride horses. The dinosaur in the video has decided to drive a jet-dingy he built to make people on the beach laugh. While not quite as dramatic as the T-rex chase in the original Jurassic Park movie, it still provides plenty of entertainment for onlookers.