Getting a Grip: Mechanic’s Arm Crushed by Corvette

"Dyno Day" attendees at Weapon X Motorsports in Cincinnati, Ohio, got more than they bargained for after witnessing one mechanic's carelessness get the best of him.

According to the owner of the footage, the worker was using the broom to remove set-in gravel from the street tire's tread. Not being cautious enough, or perhaps a little nervous due to the crowd, the mechanic allowed the bristles to go a little too far under the tire and ended up experiencing the gripping power of the 2019 ZR1 Corvette.

Despite being embarrassed and possibly in shock from the incident, the employee appeared surprisingly calm following his flub. Need some ice?