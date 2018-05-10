Do You Even Lift? Cutest 5-Year-Old Powerlifter Shows Her Skills

Luma Valones, who is 5 years old, has been working out and lifting deadlifts, doing squats and bench presses since she was three. Her mother posts on Instagram videos where the little powerlifter lifts weights over her chest. But medical professionals have expressed worries about the recent trend, insisting that there are many potential dangers associated with it. According to them, too much stress is being put on growth centers, something that could lead to growth anomalies.