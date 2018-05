When you literally have to dance for your life.

Dashcam footage from Samara, Russia, recently captured one jaywalking woman performing a jig to save her life.

Despite staring down oncoming traffic, the woman is seen maintaining a calm, leisurely pace until she is forced to use fancy footwork to weave between the screeching vehicles.

After bearing witness to the ridiculous incident, even the dashcam's owner paused from jump starting a buddy's car to admonish the woman's near-fatal folly.