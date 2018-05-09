Baby Deer Gets Stuck in Police Car

Watch a video of an adorable little deer, who decided to examine a patrol car, after a police officer stopped to assist the fawn.

A police officer from the Marin County Sheriff's Office in California decided to stop his patrol car to assist a baby deer that was searching for its mother. However, after the car stopped, the baby deer climbed into the vehicle and got stuck behind the driver's seat.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the sheriff's office said: "When a baby deer is in the roadway and decides to check out your patrol car before being reunited with its mother, it looks [like] this."

The little fawn, however, eventually managed to leave the car in its attempt to reunite with its mother.

When a baby deer is in the roadway and decides to check out your patrol car before being reunited with it's mother, it looks this 😳 #SavingBambi ❤️#SoCute pic.twitter.com/apQYlnrFkH — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) 7 мая 2018 г.

