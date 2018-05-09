‘Get Back!’: Kitten Establishes Boundaries, Stuns Great Dane

Although both Oliver the kitten and Ronan the Great Dane are getting used to their new living arrangements, it's clear they have different approaches to doing so.

Keeping his distance from the huge hound, Oliver assumed the blinds would be enough separation. Ronan, on the other hand, wanted to move in closer and get a couple sniffs of the household's new addition.

Unfortunately for Ronan, Oliver saw the move as an invasion of boundaries and promptly pawed at the pooch, leaving Ronan clutching his pearls!