With too much energy to notice how filthy she is, Fu Lai the panda cub gets a cool wake up call after her mother goes into full mommy mode.

After dragging the reluctant runt into the water, mama proceeds to thwart the little one's attempt to flee. She then fully submerges Fu Lai with the second sling into the water and puts an end to her parental headache — for now.

Wonder if she notices the dirt on her own bum?