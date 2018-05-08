Out of a Clear Sky: Raccoon Mother, Babies Fall Through Living Room's Ceiling

In the house of one of the residents of the US city of Sheridan, Michigan, a female raccoon and her five babies literally fell through the ceiling.

The family of raccoons nested in the attic of the house, but at some point the ceiling broke down and the animals landed directly on the sofa in the living room.

The emergency response group which arrived on the scene caught the raccoons, examined them and put them in a pet carrier. Now the animals are alright and nobody was injured. Later on, the raccoons were released in the wild.

"What do you do when you’re sitting in your living room and a raccoon and her 5 babies suddenly fall through the ceiling onto your couch?" the Department of Public Safety, which released the video, wrote in its Facebook account.