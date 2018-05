After the impudent theft, the filming team tracked the movement of the lion. The animal played with the device for some time and then dropped it.

In Kenya, a lioness stole a camera from producers who were filming a documentary on Africa. The video below shows how several animals got interested in the cameras, which were left in a field. Suddenly one of the lionesses decided to appropriate the device, which continued to record.

"My Africa" is a virtual reality project about the inhabitants of a elephant sanctuary in Kenya, which premiered in April.