Russian Defense Ministry Demonstrates Capabilities of New BMPT Terminator 3

The latest model of the BMPT Terminator 3 tank support fighting vehicle is due to take part in the Victory Day Parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 for the first time.

On Monday, the Ministry of Defense published a video demonstrating the capabilities of the new model of the tank support vehicle BMPT Terminator. The footage shows combat vehicles going through obstacles and shooting at hostile targets.

READ MORE: 'Terminator' Joins Russia's Victory Day Parade Rehearsal for First Time Ever

According to the ministry, the Terminator is designed to support tanks in battles "in the conditions of using nuclear weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction."

The combat vehicle is armed with two twin 30mm 2A42 autocannons, two automatic AG-17D grenade launchers, four Ataka anti-tank missile launchers and a 7.62mm PKTM machine gun. According to the military vehicle's manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, the contract on the supply of Terminators will be fulfilled in early 2019.