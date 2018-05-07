Grandpa Gives Police a Leg Up on Catching Armed Suspect

A few scrapes from a trip is definitely better than a shot to the leg.

Both police and a suspect owe thanks to "Bill," a vigilante grandpa whose quick thinking brought a potentially fatal pursuit to a clean end.

While leaving a Columbus, Ohio, library with his granddaughter, Bill was forced to think quick on his feet (and cane) after noticing police struggling to catch a man with his hand in his waistband. Keeping his balance with his left foot and cane, the good Samaritan stuck out his right foot and brought the armed suspect to the ground, allowing authorities to ultimately arrest the 18-year-old.

While the teen was definitely upset by the civilian intervention in the moment, police say Bill probably saved his life. A continued pursuit would've likely ended in a disabling shot to the leg or, worse, a fatal misfire.