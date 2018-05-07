Tempered in Battle: Video of Russia's Uran-9 Robotic Combat Vehicle Being Tested

The Ministry of Defense earlier reported that this unmanned car was tested in battles in Syria and will be presented at the Victory Day parade on May 9.

"Uran-9" is designed to support units on the battlefield, to protect personnel and to withdraw them from enemy fire. The unit is able to perform tasks in different weather and geographical conditions. The radio-controlled machine is equipped with Shmel-M flamethrowers, a PKTM machine gun and an automatic 30mm 2A72 gun.