Japanese MMA Fighter Knocked out American in 9 Seconds

It took Japanese mixed style fighter Kyoji Horiguchi nine seconds to knockout American fighter Ayen McCall. This video was published a Twitter account.

The fight took place at the Rizin 10 tournament in Fukuoka, Japan on May 6. Horiguchi counterattacked his opponent with his left hand. McCall fell, after which the referee stopped the fight and awarded the victory to the Japanese fighter.

McCall won his last victory in 2014. The defeat against Horiguchi was the seventh in the career of the American.