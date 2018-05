According to eyewitnesses, a young man was persistently touching the rapper Pharaoh and tried to pull off his pants several times. Pharaoh eventually could not resist and tried to explain to the fan that he was wrong. But, apparently, he answered rudely, and the scandal ended with the rapper striking the fan across the head.

Публикация от Глеб Голубин (@pharaoh._1996) 5 Май 2018 в 1:48 PDT