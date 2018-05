Swedish-born LA Galaxy soccer striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in a match with Houston Dynamo, struck an opponent with his elbow and escaped removal. The video was published on the official Twitter channel of the league.

The Houston team was winning 1:0; Ibrahimovic was in the penalty area and tried to evade Romel Kyoto. Turning sharply with his body, he hit the rival team's player with his elbow, knocking him down. The referee let Ibrahimovic off with a verbal warning.